Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Expands Nuclear Ambitions in Africa With Niger Power Plant Deal

Meeting of the Russian and Nigerian delegations in Niamey, July 28, 2025. Ministry of Energy of Russia

Russia deepened its foothold in West Africa on Monday, signing a civil nuclear cooperation agreement with Niger’s military-led government that includes plans to build nuclear power plants and overhaul the country’s energy infrastructure. 

The memorandum of understanding, finalized in Niamey by officials from Russia’s state atomic energy corporation Rosatom and Niger’s Energy Ministry, outlines a long-term partnership focused on electricity generation, nuclear medicine and workforce training.

“Our task is not simply to participate in uranium mining,” said Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, who led Moscow’s delegation. “We must create an entire system for the development of peaceful atomic energy in Niger.”

The project’s scope includes power plants, energy distribution systems and localized expertise, part of what Tsivilev described as a “comprehensive infrastructure effort” to bring electricity to the country’s roughly 25 million citizens, many of whom lack reliable access to power.

The agreement signals another milestone in Moscow’s growing influence across the Sahel, where Western partnerships have frayed in recent years.

Niger has been under military rule since July 2023, when General Abdourahamane Tiani led a coup that ousted the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Since then, Niger’s alignment with Russia has redefined its international relations. The coup drew condemnation from the U.S. and EU and Washington withdrew its military forces from the country last year, ending nearly a decade of counterterrorism cooperation.

Russia, by contrast, quickly voiced support for the new regime and warned against any military intervention by the West African bloc ECOWAS, calling it a threat to regional stability.

In January 2024, the two nations formalized a defense pact, and by April of that year, Russia had deployed 100 military instructors and equipment to support Niger’s armed forces, according to Russian state media.

Tsivilev also held talks with General Tiani on Monday, discussing plans to establish a Russian-Nigerien intergovernmental commission focused on trade and economic development.

Officials from both sides explored potential joint ventures in sectors ranging from energy and transportation to agriculture and mineral extraction.

Niger has some of the world’s largest uranium reserves.

Read more about: Niger , Africa , Nuclear

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia, African Juntas Blast Ukraine as They Deepen Ties

Moscow is hosting the foreign ministers of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger amid a broader push to expand its influence in Africa.
2 Min read

Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses Ukraine of Opening 'Second Front' in Africa

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blasted Kyiv for "pandering to terrorist groups in countries on the continent friendly to Moscow."
2 Min read

Russia to Open Nuclear Warship Logistics Hub in Sudan

The Russian Navy will station up to four warships and up to 300 service members in a Sudanese port. 

Russia Sends Nuclear-Bombers to South Africa in ‘Friendly’ Visit

It is reportedly the first time that Russia lands the TU-160 strategic bombers in Africa.