Russia Sends Instructors, Air Defense System to Niger

Russian military instructors have arrived in Niger with an air defense system and other equipment as part of the West African nation's deepening security ties with Moscow, state television announced late Thursday.

Niger's military government agreed in January to step up military cooperation with Russia after expelling French forces that were helping to fight jihadist rebellions in several neighboring countries.

The Tele Sahel broadcaster showed a Russian transport plane arriving at Niamey airport on Wednesday night. It said that the "latest military equipment and military instructors from the Russian Defense Ministry" had arrived.

Russia will help "install an air defense system ... to ensure complete control of our airspace," the report said.

"We are here to train the Niger army and help it use the equipment that has just arrived. The equipment is for different military specialties," one of the Russian instructors was quoted as saying.