Niger Regime Chief Talks ‘Security Cooperation’ With Putin

The head of Niger's military regime General Abdourahamane Tiani spoke on Tuesday by telephone to Russian President Vladimir Putin about "strengthening security cooperation," according to an official communique.

The two countries had already agreed in January to strengthen military ties when Niger Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine led a delegation to Moscow.

Niger, one of the world's poorest countries, had been a frontline partner of the West in battling jihadists in the Sahel but has embraced Russia as a fledgling defense partner since the elected president was ousted last year.

The two heads of state "talked of the need for strengthening security cooperation... to face current threats," said the Nigerien communique readout on public radio.

They also discussed "projects for multi-sector and global strategic cooperation," it added without further explanation.

A statement from the Kremlin added the two expressed "readiness to start a political dialogue and to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields."

"There was also an exchange of views on the situation in the Sahara and Sahel regions, with an emphasis on coordinating actions to ensure security and combat terrorism," Moscow said.