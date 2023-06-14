Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Mali Junta Leader Discusses Security, Economy with Putin

By AFP
Colonel Assimi Goita Hadama Diakite / EPA / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of Mali's junta, Colonel Assimi Goita, discussed security and economic relations between their two countries, both sides reported on Wednesday.

During the phone talks, "at the initiative of the Malian side," the two leaders paid "particular attention" to trade and economic relations, including the delivery of cereals, fertilizers and fuel from Russia to Mali, the Kremlin said in a press release.

Colonel Goita thanked Putin "for the humanitarian aid provided, as well as for the help given to ensure security, neutralize the terrorist threat and stabilize the situation" in his country, the Kremlin added.

The landlocked Sahel state has been battling a security crisis since jihadist and separatist insurgencies broke out in the north in 2012.

It has since August 2020 been ruled by a military junta, which broke a long-standing alliance with France and other Western partners in the fight against jihadism and turned to Russia for political and military assistance.

Mali received shipments of Russian military supplies in March and August 2022, and again in January 2023.

In March, the Malian army received several aircraft from Russia.

"Very satisfied with my telephone conversation" with Putin, Goita said on Twitter.

"We had direct and sincere exchanges on subjects of common interest and on our desire to strengthen our diplomatic, economic and security relations," he added.

Read more about: Africa , Putin

Read more

push for influence

Putin Says Ties With Africa a 'Priority'

Moscow is seeking deeper political, economic and military ties in Africa and Asia as Russia becomes increasingly isolated on the international stage.
2 Min read
PRECIOUS RESOURCES

Russia Seeks to Lift Ban on 'Blood Diamonds' From African Ally

Russia is pressing for action as Putin seeks to challenge the U.S. and other major powers' influence in Africa.
wave of manipulation

Facebook Suspends Accounts Tied to Putin Ally Over Alleged Africa Meddling

The accounts were said to reach more than 1 million followers in eight African countries.
NEW WORLD ORDER

At Russia's Inaugural Africa Summit, Moscow Sells Sovereignty

The Kremlin is leaning on its "anti-colonial" past for greater influence in Africa.