Putin Says Ties With Africa a 'Priority'

President Vladimir Putin said Monday that deepening ties between Russia and Africa was a key goal for the Kremlin, as Moscow seeks to expand its influence on the continent.

He added that Russia would continue supplying the continent with grain if Moscow exits a landmark agreement with Ukraine to allow exports from the country's Black Sea ports.

"Let me emphasize that our country has always given — and will continue to give — priority to cooperation with African states," Putin said in a televised address at a conference on Russian-African relations.

Putin's comments come as Moscow is seeking deeper political, economic and military ties in Africa and Asia as Russia becomes increasingly isolated on the international stage over the conflict in Ukraine.