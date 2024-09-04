Gazprom Postpones Arctic Gas Exploration Projects After Record Loss

Gazprom is postponing several major offshore exploration projects in the Arctic, the Interfax news agency reported, citing data from the state register of geological study of subsoil.

The move comes amid record losses, Western sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine and China's refusal to sign a new contract for Russian gas.

In the Kara Sea, where Gazprom holds 11 licenses, exploratory well drilling at the Leningradskoye and Obruchevsky sites has been pushed back by four years, from 2029-2031 to 2033-2035, and from 2029-2032 to 2033-2036, respectively. Drilling at the Nevsky site is now scheduled for 2036 instead of 2032, while the Morskoy site has been removed from the plan entirely.

In the Barents Sea, where Gazprom holds seven licenses, work at the Medvezhyye and Fersmanovsky sites — where the company planned to drill three exploratory wells — has also been postponed by four years, from 2031-2032 to 2035-2036.