Yandex Posts Q2 Profit of $368M, Reversing Earlier Losses

Russian tech giant Yandex reported a 34% year-on-year rise in second-quarter adjusted net profit to 30.4 billion rubles ($368 million), rebounding from a net loss in the first quarter, the company said Tuesday.
Yandex said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 39% year-on-year to 66 billion rubles ($800 million) in the second quarter.
Looking ahead in 2025, the MOEX-listed company said it expects to maintain annual revenue growth of over 30% and adjusted EBITDA exceeding 250 billion rubles ($3.05 billion).
It also said its board of directors would consider management’s proposal to pay interim dividends of 80 rubles ($0.97) per share for the first half of the year. That comes after the company made its first dividend payments since 2010 last year.
Yandex posted a record 1 trillion rubles in annual revenue in 2024, a milestone reached following a major corporate restructuring. Last year, Yandex’s Dutch parent sold its Russia-based assets to a domestic consortium for $5.4 billion amid a broader Western business exodus from Russia.
Once dubbed “Russia’s Google,” Yandex has grown into the country’s top tech firm, with dominant positions in online search, advertising, ride-hailing and food delivery.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.