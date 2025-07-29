Yandex Posts Q2 Profit of $368M, Reversing Earlier Losses

Russian tech giant Yandex reported a 34% year-on-year rise in second-quarter adjusted net profit to 30.4 billion rubles ($368 million), rebounding from a net loss in the first quarter, the company said Tuesday.

Yandex said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 39% year-on-year to 66 billion rubles ($800 million) in the second quarter.

Looking ahead in 2025, the MOEX-listed company said it expects to maintain annual revenue growth of over 30% and adjusted EBITDA exceeding 250 billion rubles ($3.05 billion).

It also said its board of directors would consider management’s proposal to pay interim dividends of 80 rubles ($0.97) per share for the first half of the year. That comes after the company made its first dividend payments since 2010 last year.

Yandex posted a record 1 trillion rubles in annual revenue in 2024, a milestone reached following a major corporate restructuring. Last year, Yandex’s Dutch parent sold its Russia-based assets to a domestic consortium for $5.4 billion amid a broader Western business exodus from Russia.

Once dubbed “Russia’s Google,” Yandex has grown into the country’s top tech firm, with dominant positions in online search, advertising, ride-hailing and food delivery.