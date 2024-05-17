Yandex NV Says Completed First Phase of Russian Divestment

The Dutch parent company of the Yandex Group announced Friday that it has completed the first phase of divesting from its Russia-based businesses.

Yandex N.V. said in February that it had agreed to sell its Russian assets to a consortium of Russian investors for 475 billion rubles ($5.2 billion) in cash and shares, ending more than two decades of Western investment in what for years was seen as the crown jewel of Russia’s fast-growing tech industry.

The Kremlin, which imposed steep exit taxes on Western companies after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, said it welcomed that deal.

On Friday, Yandex N.V. said it was “pleased to announce that the initial closing of the transaction has occurred,” adding that it sold about 68% of the assets.

The buyer is an investment fund called Consortium.First, which includes Russian companies and investment funds that are not under Western sanctions. The ultimate beneficial owner of one of the funds is Russian energy multinational Lukoil.