Russian Air Attacks Kill 2, Knock Out Power Across Ukraine

Several regions across Ukraine experienced power outages on Tuesday amid freezing winter temperatures after Russia carried out airstrikes against the country’s energy infrastructure.

“Russia once again is attacking our energy infrastructure. As a result, emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of Ukrainian regions,” the country’s energy ministry said in a statement.

National power operator Ukrenergo said the “large-scale missile and drone attack” sparked fires in several areas as temperatures across much of the country hovered near freezing.

At least two people were killed in the western Khmelnytsky region and in Kyiv, according to local authorities. Several others, including children, were wounded in strikes across different regions.

Russian strikes on the port city of Odesa, meanwhile, caused fires but no casualties, emergency services said.

Ukrainian officials said that Russia has intensified attacks on Odesa in recent days, in what they described as an effort to cripple maritime logistics.

Neighboring Poland scrambled fighter jets to safeguard its airspace during the strikes, the Polish military said in a statement.