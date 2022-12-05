Chechen Dissident Blogger Reported Killed in Sweden

Chechen blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov, a vocal critic of Chechnya’s strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov based in Sweden, has been reported killed nearly a week after he went missing.

“Tumso was shot at night by a group of people,” the Chechen opposition movement 1ADAT said in a social media post Monday, citing its “network of informants” in Europe and Chechnya.

Swedish authorities have not yet commented on the reports of Abdurakhmanov’s killing.

Abdurakhmanov’s allies said he and his brother have not responded to calls and messages since last Thursday.

He was allegedly shot dead that night, said Radio Svoboda, a Russian-language affiliate of the U.S. news organization Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), citing his associates.