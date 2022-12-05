Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Chechen Dissident Blogger Reported Killed in Sweden

Tumso Abdurakhmanov. Francesca Ebel / AP / TASS

Chechen blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov, a vocal critic of Chechnya’s strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov based in Sweden, has been reported killed nearly a week after he went missing.

“Tumso was shot at night by a group of people,” the Chechen opposition movement 1ADAT said in a social media post Monday, citing its “network of informants” in Europe and Chechnya.

Swedish authorities have not yet commented on the reports of Abdurakhmanov’s killing.

Abdurakhmanov’s allies said he and his brother have not responded to calls and messages since last Thursday.

He was allegedly shot dead that night, said Radio Svoboda, a Russian-language affiliate of the U.S. news organization Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), citing his associates.

1ADAT claimed that Abdurakhmanov’s brother Muhammad had been “hidden away by the intelligence services.”

Abdurakhmanov, 36, survived a hammer attack in Sweden in 2020 that he claimed had been ordered from within Russia. 

A Swedish court sentenced a male suspect in that attack to 10 years in prison and a female suspect to eight years.

Swedish media reported that Abdurakhmanov had been living in hiding in Sweden since 2019 after being denied asylum in Poland. 

He had lived in exile since 2015 to escape what he had described as threats to his life in Chechnya, a southern Russian region ruled by Kremlin loyalist Kadyrov.

Kadyrov, who has been accused of widespread rights abuses, has labeled opposition members “enemies of the people.”

Abdurakhmanov had regularly posted videos highly critical of Kadyrov on his YouTube channel, which has nearly half a million subscribers.

Read more about: Chechnya , Opposition

Read more

opposition abroad

Chechen Dissident Blogger Survives Assassination Attempt in Europe

The assassination attempt is the latest in a series of what are believed to be politically motivated murders of ethnic Chechens outside Russia.
Chechnya

Crackdown on Gays in Chechnya: A Vicious Circle of Law and Disorder

The situation in Chechnya is horrible, but consistent with a region that maintains ancient customs and hermetically seals itself off from the outside world...
Oil

Rosneft to Sell Local Oil Assets to Chechnya

Russian oil giant Rosneft could be preparing sell its assets in Chechnya to the republic's regional government.
Chechnya

Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

Russian police have suspended their investigation into an attack on a group of journalists and human rights activists in Chechnya.