Missing Kremlin Critic Located in Prison Known for Torture

Jailed Kremlin critic Andrei Pivovarov has been transferred to a notorious penal colony where inmates have accused prison officials of torture, independent media reported Monday after his associates raised concerns over his unknown whereabouts.

Pivovarov’s associate Tatiana Usmanova told the Novaya Gazeta Europe news site that he has been inside Penal Colony No. 7 in the republic of Karelia in northwestern Russia for nearly a month.

Prison wardens there placed Pivovarov inside a cell-type facility until April 30 immediately after he arrived there on Jan. 24, the outlet said.

“First they hid Andrei from everyone for 30 days and without telling his relatives where he is,” Usmanova told Novaya Gazeta. “Then they sent him to this facility where calls and visitations are banned.”