Prison Conditions of Putin Critic Yashin Deteriorating – Lawyer

Prison conditions for Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin — serving 8.5 years for denouncing Moscow’s Ukraine offensive — have considerably worsened after he was moved to a punitive cell, his lawyer told AFP Thursday.

Fears for jailed Kremlin critics have risen since opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in his Arctic prison in February.

Yashin — a former ally of assassinated opposition figure Boris Nemtsov — was imprisoned in late 2022 for having denounced “murders of civilians” in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

After a court hearing, Yashin’s lawyer Mikhail Biryukov told AFP that the 40-year-old was moved to a “PKT” prison cell, similar to one where Navalny was held.

Biryukov said Yashin now has “limited movement on the territory of the prison and limited parcels and visits.”

Food parcels are key to staying in good health in Russian prisons.