Kremlin Critic Yashin Given 8.5 Years in Jail for Bucha Massacre Claims

A Moscow court on Friday sentenced prominent opposition politician Ilya Yashin to eight and a half years and in jail for spreading "false" information about the Russian military in his criticism of Kremlin invasion of Ukraine.

The 39-year-old Moscow city councilor was found guilty of stating that occupying Russian forces were responsible for the massacre of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha this spring.

Judge Oksana Goryunova of the Meshchansky district court said Yashin had committed a crime by disseminating "knowingly false information about Russia's Armed Forces."

One of the few vocal Kremlin critics who chose to stay in Russia following the war’s outbreak, Yashin voiced the claims during a YouTube stream in April, though he wasn’t arrested until July.

An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Yashin is one of hundreds of Russians to face prosecution under new laws that criminalize spreading information about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine that clash with the Kremlin’s narrative.

In his closing address to the court earlier this week Yashin labeled the law and his imprisonment “the will of Vladimir Putin,” adding that the Russian president also bears personal responsibility for the “bloodbath” in Ukraine.

