Russian Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Exiled Opposition Figure Ilya Yashin

Russia’s Interior Ministry added exiled opposition figure Ilya Yashin to its list of wanted persons, the independent news outlet Mediazona reported Wednesday, citing a ministry database.

Yashin, a former municipal councilman in Moscow, was released from jail in August as part of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Western countries. In 2022, he was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for his criticism of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It was not immediately clear what new charges Russian law enforcement authorities have pressed against the opposition figure as part of the warrant for his arrest.

“I don’t know anything about this. But, apparently, they quietly pressed new criminal charges in order to arrest me right at the airport if I decided to return to Russia,” Yashin was quoted as saying by Mediazona when reached for comment.

“I’m not surprised, of course. This was to be expected,” he added.