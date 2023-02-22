UN Condemns Continued Detention of Putin Opponent Kara-Murza

The UN's human rights chief condemned the continued jailing of a leading figure in Russia's political opposition on Wednesday, demanding that he face "fair proceedings" for his opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, was "concerned by continued detention of opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza since April 2022," his office said in a tweet.

The UN rights chief, it added, "calls for fair proceedings and his right of defense to be upheld."

Kara-Murza, long a thorn in the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was jailed last year for denouncing the Kremlin's war in Ukraine and has been charged with high treason, which could see him jailed for two decades.

Before the treason charge was added in October, the 41-year-old already had two criminal cases against him, which could potentially lengthen his sentence further.