Navalny Lodged Over 50 Complaints to Russia's Rights Commissioner

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has submitted more than 50 official complaints to Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova during his year-long incarceration, TASS reported on Monday.
“Of the more than 50 appeals that we received — none of them was ignored, each was investigated by the prosecutor's office, the leadership of the Federal Penitentiary Service," Moskalkova said.
"Navalny, like any other person in his position, having been convicted, must have a full package of rights: conditions of detention, access to a lawyer, the opportunity to work.”
Moskalkova did not mention the outcome of any of Navalny’s complaints, however.
The commissioner made her comments in reaction to the European Union’s decision to include her in its latest sanctions packet, which it finalized on Friday to coincide with the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Moskalkova was sanctioned for denying that Ukrainians had been forcibly deported to Russia from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.
Moskalkova also complained she had received letters from Western institutions demanding to know why she was doing nothing to defend Navalny, to oppose Russian aggression in Ukraine, or to push back against the Kremlin in any way.
Moskalkova said she regarded such letters as an "attack on freedom of conscience."
Navalny, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence after being found guilty on charges that were widely seen as politically motivated, has been sent to solitary confinement for the most minor transgressions, causing his health to deteriorate and for him to lose a dangerous amount of weight.
On Jan. 25, Navalny was ordered back into an isolation cell for the 11th time since his prison sentence began in March, according to press secretary Kira Yarmysh.
The opposition politician has frequently condemned his treatment at the hands of the prison colony staff, having been forced to spend weeks at a time in cramped solitary confinement cells and no longer being allowed to receive visits from his family.
Navalny has called his victimization by the prison authorities an attempt to silence his continued activism from behind bars.