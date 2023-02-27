Navalny Lodged Over 50 Complaints to Russia's Rights Commissioner

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has submitted more than 50 official complaints to Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova during his year-long incarceration, TASS reported on Monday.

“Of the more than 50 appeals that we received — none of them was ignored, each was investigated by the prosecutor's office, the leadership of the Federal Penitentiary Service," Moskalkova said.

"Navalny, like any other person in his position, having been convicted, must have a full package of rights: conditions of detention, access to a lawyer, the opportunity to work.”

Moskalkova did not mention the outcome of any of Navalny’s complaints, however.

The commissioner made her comments in reaction to the European Union’s decision to include her in its latest sanctions packet, which it finalized on Friday to coincide with the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Moskalkova was sanctioned for denying that Ukrainians had been forcibly deported to Russia from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.