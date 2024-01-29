Jailed Opposition Activist Kara-Murza Transferred to ‘Unknown’ Location

Jailed Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is serving a 25-year sentence for treason and “fake news” about the war in Ukraine, has been moved to an “unknown” location, his family said Monday.

“We just learned that after 4 months of solitary confinement my husband @vkaramurza 'left' (as put by an official) the strict-regime penal colony in Omsk in an unknown direction,” his wife Yevgenia Kara-Murza said on X, formerly Twitter.

Kara-Murza, 42, was arrested in April 2022 after he criticized the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. He was last year brought to the IK-6 maximum-security penal colony in Omsk some 2,700 kilometers east of Moscow.

His lawyers and family have said his health has deteriorated in prison as he suffers from a nerve condition called polyneuropathy due to two near-fatal poisoning attempts in 2015 and 2017.