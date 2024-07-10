Kremlin Says Can’t Intervene as Putin Critic Hospitalized

The Kremlin said Wednesday that it could not intervene in the situation of imprisoned government critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was hospitalized last week without access to lawyers or family, raising fears over his state.

Kara-Murza, one of President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics and a dual British and Russian citizen, is serving a 25-year sentence at a penal colony in Siberia for treason and other charges after being convicted last year.

His health is feared to have deteriorated in prison, where he is kept in harsh conditions and medical care is limited.

His wife Evgenia Kara-Murza said Friday that he had been transferred from the colony to a prison service hospital, but his lawyers and family say they have no information about his health and have been barred from visiting him.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "unfortunately we do not have the opportunity to observe this situation," saying the prison service is responsible and "this is not among our prerogatives."