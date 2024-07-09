×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kara-Murza’s Lawyers Barred from Seeing Him in Prison Hospital, Wife Says

Vladimir Kara-Murza. Maxim Grigoriev / TASS

Jailed opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza’s lawyers are still being denied access to the politician almost a week after he was moved to a prison hospital, his wife Evgenia said Tuesday.

Kara-Murza, 42, was transferred to a prison hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on July 4. He has suffered from a nerve condition since falling seriously ill in 2015 and 2017 in what he said were poisonings orchestrated by Russia’s FSB security service.

Evgenia Kara-Murza said prison officials and hospital staff have denied his lawyers’ requests to see their client since last Thursday.

“For the sixth day, lawyers are illegally prevented from visiting Vladimir Kara-Murza,” she wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “He’s incommunicado, his health status is unknown.” 

Kara-Murza, a dual Russian and British citizen, was arrested in April 2022 after he blasted Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pressed Western countries to impose sanctions against the Kremlin.

He was sentenced in April 2023 to 25 years in a maximum-security prison on charges of treason, spreading “false” information about the Russian army and having links to an “undesirable organization” — one of the longest prison sentences handed down to a Russian opposition figure in recent years.

Kara-Murza had vocally campaigned against President Vladimir Putin for years and stayed inside the country to criticize the 2022 military offensive on Ukraine even as Moscow passed a raft of anti-dissent and military censorship laws.

From behind bars, Kara-Murza has continued to campaign against Putin and urged Moscow to investigate his claims of having been poisoned.

Fears for his health have grown since fellow Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny died in prison under unclear circumstances in February.

Read more about: Vladimir Kara-Murza , Opposition

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

lost contact

Jailed Opposition Activist Kara-Murza Transferred to ‘Unknown’ Location

Transferring prisoners to new facilities can sometimes take weeks in Russia, and prisoners lose all contact with the outside world.
2 Min read
day of political prisoners

Jailed Russian Opposition Leaders Call for One-Day Hunger Strike

The Kremlin critics said the protest will be held on Oct. 30, which used to be known as the Day of Political Prisoners in the Soviet Union.
2 Min read
verdict unchanged

Russia Rejects Appeal from Putin Critic Kara-Murza, Jailed for 25 Years

A court had found the 41-year-old guilty of treason, spreading "false" information about the army and having links to an "undesirable organization" after...
1 Min read
maximum sentence

Russian Prosecutors Seek 25-Year Prison Term for Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza

Vladimir Kara-Murza has been charged with high treason, affiliation with an "undesirable" group and spreading "fake news" about the army.
1 Min read