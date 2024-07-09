Kara-Murza’s Lawyers Barred from Seeing Him in Prison Hospital, Wife Says

Jailed opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza’s lawyers are still being denied access to the politician almost a week after he was moved to a prison hospital, his wife Evgenia said Tuesday.

Kara-Murza, 42, was transferred to a prison hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on July 4. He has suffered from a nerve condition since falling seriously ill in 2015 and 2017 in what he said were poisonings orchestrated by Russia’s FSB security service.

Evgenia Kara-Murza said prison officials and hospital staff have denied his lawyers’ requests to see their client since last Thursday.

“For the sixth day, lawyers are illegally prevented from visiting Vladimir Kara-Murza,” she wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “He’s incommunicado, his health status is unknown.”