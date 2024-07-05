Jailed Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Transferred to Prison Hospital, Lawyers Denied Access

Jailed Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza has been transferred to a prison hospital and his lawyers were denied access to their client, his wife said Friday.

Kara-Murza, 42, suffers from health problems that his wife Evgenia and lawyers say are directly related to alleged attempts to poison him. Russian authorities have refused to investigate the incidents in 2015 and 2017, when Kara-Murza fell seriously ill.

Prison authorities informed Kara-Murza’slawyers during a mid-Thursday visit that he had been moved from the maximum-security facility to a prison hospital in another part of the city of Omsk, Evgenia wrote on Facebook.