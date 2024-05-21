Russian Court Blocks Probe Into Kara-Murza Poisonings

A Moscow court ruled Tuesday that investigators acted lawfully when they refused to look into two alleged murder attempts against the jailed Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza.

Kara-Murza, 42, fell severely ill in 2015 and 2017 with symptoms that he said indicated he was poisoned, but Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, did not open an inquiry after the allegations.

An investigation led by journalists from Bellingcat in 2021 suggested that agents from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) were involved in both cases.

"The investigators, having received this information, did nothing," Kara-Murza told the court via video link from Siberia, where he is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for treason and other charges.

"As a result of the poisonings, I ended up in intensive care with a five percent chance of survival," he said.