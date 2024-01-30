Jailed Opposition Activist Kara-Murza Placed in Solitary Confinement Cell

Jailed Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is serving a 25-year sentence for treason and “fake news” about the war in Ukraine, has been transferred to a new penal colony and placed in a solitary confinement cell, the independent news outlet Novaya Gazeta reported Tuesday, citing his lawyer.

The news comes just a day after Kara-Murza’s family said he had been moved from the IK-6 maximum-security penal colony in the Omsk region, some 2,700 kilometers east of Moscow, and sent to an “unknown” location.

“On Friday, without any warning, I was called to the ‘commission’ for another ‘malicious violation’ when I did not get up at the command ‘rise,’” the jailed activist was quoted as having written to his lawyer.

“They decided to transfer me to [a solitary confinement cell], ‘so that life doesn’t seem all sunshine and roses,’” he added.