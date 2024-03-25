Jailed Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza's Wife Urges Prisoner Swaps

The wife of jailed and ailing Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza said on Monday she was in favor of prisoner exchanges to rescue him and other political prisoners in Russia.

Following the death of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny at an Arctic penal colony last month, his team claimed that a deal to free him as part of a prisoner swap had been "at the final stage" before he died.

Asked whether similar discussions were underway for her husband, Evgenia Kara-Murza told reporters in Geneva that she was "not aware of any active negotiations."