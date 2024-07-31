Jailed Russian-U.K. Dissident Kara-Murza Moved to Unknown Location – Reuters

Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza was removed from his prison in Siberia and is being transferred elsewhere, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing Russia's prison service.

Prison authorities told the agency that Kara-Murza, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for treason and other charges, was removed from the IK-16 penal colony in the Omsk region and sent to an unspecified destination.

The FlightRadar24 aircraft tracking portal showed a special flight traveling from Omsk to Moscow, but it was unclear if this flight was connected to Kara-Murza's reported transfer.

Kara-Murza had been scheduled to attend a court hearing in Omsk on Thursday.

Independent broadcaster TV Rain reported earlier Wednesday that the activist's lawyer had been barred from meeting with him in recent days.

Kara-Murza, a dual Russian-British national, was hospitalized earlier this month. His lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said his client "suffers from a severe chronic disease that prevents him from serving his sentence in a penal colony."