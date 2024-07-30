More Russian Political Prisoners Moved, Fueling Speculation of Imminent Swap

Two more Russian political prisoners have been moved to unknown locations, lawyers and relatives said Tuesday, coming days after the transfer of four high-profile dissidents that has fueled speculation of a potential prisoner swap between Moscow and the West.

Imprisoned activists Lilia Chanysheva, Ksenia Fadeyeva and Oleg Orlov were reportedly moved from their jail cells in recent days, with allies saying that their whereabouts were unknown. So, too, was the anti-war artist Alexandra Skochilenko transferred from the St. Petersburg correctional facility where she was placed last year.

On Tuesday, jailed opposition figure and former Moscow city councilman Ilya Yashin was taken from the Smolensk region penal colony where he was being held, a group of his supporters said, citing his lawyer Tatiana Solomina.

Yashin, a longtime ally of the late activist Alexei Navalny, was handed an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence in 2022 for publically condemning Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier that year.