Russia Sentences U.S.-Russian Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to 6.5 Years in Prison – AP

A court in the republic of Tatarstan has sentenced Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to six-and-a-half years in prison for spreading “fakes” about the army, the Associated Press reported on Monday, citing court records and a court spokeswoman.

Kurmasheva, a dual U.S.-Russian citizen who works for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), was arrested in October of last year for failing to register as a “foreign agent.” She was later charged with “spreading knowingly false information” about the Russian army.

A court in the Tatarstan capital of Kazan on Friday found Kurmasheva guilty of spreading “spreading false information” about the Russian military and sentenced her to six-and-a-half years in prison, according to court records seen by the Associated Press. A court spokeswoman confirmed that sentencing to the news agency.

No other details about the case were made public, the Associated Press noted, and the trial was held in secret.

The ruling against Kurmasheva came on the same day as a court in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg sentenced Wall Street Journal reporter and U.S. citizen Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison for espionage. Both Kurmasheva’s and Gershkovich’s employers, families and lawyers deny all charges against them.