Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Detained U.S.-Russian Journalist Hit With Fresh Charges

Radio Liberty editor Alsu Kurmasheva. Yegor Aleyev / TASS

Russian authorities have opened a new criminal case against detained U.S.-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, the state-affiliated news agency Tatar.Inform reported Tuesday. 

Kurmasheva, a journalist for the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), was arrested in October in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan, for failing to register as a "foreign agent."

The new charges against Kurmasheva are linked to an alleged violation of Russia’s wartime censorship laws, according to Tatar.Inform. 

Russian authorities accuse Kurmasheva of “spreading knowingly false information” about the Armed Forces by means of promoting and distributing a book of interviews with Russian citizens opposing the invasion of Ukraine, the news outlet reported. 

The book titled “No War: Stories of 40 Russians Opposing the Invasion of Ukraine” was released by Kurmasheva’s employer — RFE/RL’s Tatar-Bashkir division Idel.Realii — last year. 

“We strongly condemn the decision of Russian authorities to introduce additional charges against Alsu,” Idel.Realii quoted RFE/RL's acting president Jeffrey Gedmin as saying Tuesday. 

“Journalism is not a crime. It is time to put an end to this cruel persecution,” he added. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Tatarstan’s Supreme Court upheld the previous ruling of a district court in Kazan to extend Kurmasheva’s pretrial arrest until Feb. 4, 2024. 

Kurmasheva, a dual U.S. and Russian citizen who has been living in Prague, is accused of violating a total of three articles of the Russian Criminal Code. 

In addition to accusations of violating Russia’s “foreign agent” and “army fakes” laws, a Russian court found Kurmasheva guilty of failing to notify the authorities of her American citizenship. 

Kurmasheva is the second U.S. journalist to be arrested in Russia this year. 

Last month, a Moscow court extended the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on treason charges in the Ural’s city of Yekaterinburg in March.

Read more about: Journalists , Tatarstan , United States

Read more

pending trial

Russian Court Extends U.S. Journalist’s Pre-Trial Detention Until December

Alsu Kurmasheva faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of violating Russia’s law on foreign agents.
2 Min read
In depth

Arrest of Tatar-American Journalist ‘A Terrible Tragedy,’ Friends Say

People who know Alsu Kurmasheva describe her as a devoted mother and journalist committed to covering life in Russia’s ethnic republics.
3 Min read
unheeded call

'Pointless' to Pressure Russia Over Jailed U.S. Reporter – Moscow

U.S. President Biden has called for Evan Gershkovich's release, with the White House calling the charges against him "ridiculous."
1 Min read
Visa violation

U.S. Journalist Fined for Interviewing Russian Environmental Asylum Seekers

Alina Simone was sued by a local mayor after she was spotted filming residents who had asked Canada's prime minister for asylum.