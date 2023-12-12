Detained U.S.-Russian Journalist Hit With Fresh Charges

Russian authorities have opened a new criminal case against detained U.S.-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, the state-affiliated news agency Tatar.Inform reported Tuesday.

Kurmasheva, a journalist for the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), was arrested in October in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan, for failing to register as a "foreign agent."

The new charges against Kurmasheva are linked to an alleged violation of Russia’s wartime censorship laws, according to Tatar.Inform.

Russian authorities accuse Kurmasheva of “spreading knowingly false information” about the Armed Forces by means of promoting and distributing a book of interviews with Russian citizens opposing the invasion of Ukraine, the news outlet reported.

The book titled “No War: Stories of 40 Russians Opposing the Invasion of Ukraine” was released by Kurmasheva’s employer — RFE/RL’s Tatar-Bashkir division Idel.Realii — last year.