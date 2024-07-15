Russia ‘Jails’ Journalist Masha Gessen 8 Years in Absentia for Bucha Comments

A Moscow court has sentenced Russian-American journalist Masha Gessen to eight years in prison in absentia for spreading fake information about Russia’s military, the human rights NGO Net Freedoms Project reported Monday.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court found Gessen, who was born in Russia but lives in the U.S., guilty of "disseminating knowingly false information about Russian military personnel motivated by political hatred."

The criminal case against the journalist was linked to an interview that they gave to popular YouTuber and journalist Yury Dud, in which they spoke out about atrocities committed by the Russian army in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Moscow denies the atrocities against civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, instead accusing Kyiv and its Western allies of staging the scenes.