U.S.-Funded RFE/RL to Move Staff Out of Russia Over Crippling ‘Foreign Agent’ Fines – BBC

The U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) news outlet has offered some of its staff the opportunity to leave Russia as it faces crippling “foreign agent” fines, BBC Russia reported Wednesday. The move comes after Russia fined RFE/RL nearly $1 million for violating tagging requirements related to its “foreign agent” designation. Russia’s newly tightened “foreign agents” law could also lead to website closures and prison time for RFE/RL’s employees.

Citing nine unnamed employees, BBC’s Russian-language service reported that several dozen full-time staff at RFE/RL’s Russian-language affiliate Radio Svoboda and its Current Time broadcaster were offered relocation to Prague or Kiev. “We’re currently negotiating with employees, the company will provide all the needed assistance if someone agrees to leave,” one of the employees was quoted as saying. A small team is expected to remain in Moscow “to maintain minimal work,” BBC reported. The relocations, which do not yet affect RFE/RL’s regional freelancers, are reportedly expected to begin in May.