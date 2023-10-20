Kremlin Says ‘Not Following’ Criminal Case Against U.S. Journalist

The Kremlin said Friday it is not aware of the criminal case against the Russian-American journalist for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty who was arrested Wednesday on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent.

Alsu Kurmasheva was temporarily detained at an airport in central Russia on June 2, where both her U.S. and Russian passports were confiscated and she was fined for failing to register her American passport with the authorities.

She now faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of violating Russia’s law on foreign agents.

“Unfortunately we’re not aware and we’re not following at all” the legal proceedings against Kurmasheva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.