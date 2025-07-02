Emergency Contraceptives Disappear from Russian Pharmacies – Vyorstka

Emergency contraceptives and medical abortion drugs have all but disappeared from Russian pharmacy shelves after authorities imposed tighter controls on medications containing the drug mifepristone, the investigative outlet Vyorstka reported Wednesday.

The Health Ministry regulation, introduced amid a nationwide demographic crisis and record-low birth rates, has sharply curtailed public access to a range of contraceptive medications.

Under the new rules, which took effect in September 2024, mifepristone has been added to the country’s official List of Regulated Substances, classifying it alongside powerful hormonal and psychotropic drugs.

Patients must now present a special prescription form typically reserved for tightly controlled substances to obtain the medication, while pharmacies must document every transaction involving the drug and report them to federal medical regulator Roszdravnadzor.