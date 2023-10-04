Russia Tightens Controls Over Abortion Pill Sales

Russia’s Health Ministry will limit the distribution of abortion-inducing pills in pharmacies, in the country’s latest move to clamp down on abortion access.

Misoprostol and mifepristone have been added to the ministry’s list of medications subject to subject-quantitative registration (PKU), according to its decree published Tuesday.

The ministry's order will come into effect on Sept. 1, 2024, and will remain in force until Sept. 1, 2030.

Under this designation, patients will be required to obtain a doctor’s prescription in order to purchase either abortion drug. Pharmacies and hospitals will also be required to obtain a special license to distribute these drugs as well as report how many packages they have sold.

The PKU registry currently consists of over 130 medications, including narcotics and psychotropic substances.

The Health Ministry first proposed adding misoprostol and mifepristone to the PKU registry in July, claiming that taking these medications to terminate a pregnancy without a doctor's prescription increases the risk of complications and could lead to death, such as in cases of ectopic pregnancies or allergic reactions.

At the time, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said controlling the distribution of these pills was necessary to prevent their "abuse." He also criticized what he called the "improper practice" of women pursuing their careers and education before having children.