In Russia, International Safe Abortion Day Is a Reminder of Reproductive Rights Backsliding

Women’s rights activists across the globe on Saturday marked International Safe Abortion Day.

But for many in Russia, the occasion was a bitter reminder of how far the country’s government has backtracked on its once-liberal abortion policies, leaving thousands of women with increasingly limited access to safe, affordable and timely abortion care.

This week, the Far East Primorye region became the 11th Russian region to outlaw “coercion” into abortion, a term that encompasses actions such as persuasion, bribery, deceit, blackmail or workplace pressure that compel women to terminate a pregnancy.

And lawmakers in Russia’s lower house State Duma have started considering a bill that would outlaw the so-called “childfree movement” and make the publication of content that “popularizes childlessness” punishable by a fine of up to 5 million rubles ($54,024).

Independent lawyers warn that some provisions of the anti-childfree law contradict the Constitution and could put contraception producers advertising their products — or ordinary women sharing stories of difficult childbirth experiences — at risk of a fine.

"The state's policy on abortion did not change overnight. The pressure has been gradually increasing throughout Vladimir Putin's rule," said a feminist activist from Russia who requested anonymity due to security concerns.

In recent years, high-profile Russian officials have assumed the roles of vocal advocates of early childbirth and large families and critics of liberal abortion policies.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has publicly lamented the wider mindset in society that a woman should first pursue an education, build her career and become financially secure before considering starting a family.

“Many problems arise as a result: infertility, miscarriage, IVF. Reduced time for the birth of the third or fourth child…The situation should be reviewed,” Murashko said in an address to the State Duma last July.

“Officials also spread dangerous myths that abortion immediately leads to infertility, claiming that a woman must give birth — even if it would ruin her life," the anonymous feminist activist told The Moscow Times.

"But for the most part, abortions are [undertaken] by women who already have children and belong to socially vulnerable groups. An abortion is never an easy decision," she added.