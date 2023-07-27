Russia Edges Closer to Abortion Ban in Quest to Preserve ‘Traditional Values’

The Russian government could be moving closer toward outlawing abortion, experts and activists have told The Moscow Times, as its wartime stifling of freedoms spreads to sexual and reproductive health rights. While Russia has historically had a liberal abortion policy — with the exception of the Stalin-era ban — the conservative turn among the country's leadership, combined with a push from the Russian Orthodox Church, have put a target on the issue. “The tentacles of the government are reaching closer and closer to our uteruses and our bodies,” said Eva Krestovits, a feminist activist from Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan. “Prospects for the future are horrifying.” Earlier this month, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko publicly backed initiatives that would limit the distribution of abortion-inducing drugs in pharmacies and bar all privately owned medical facilities from administering the abortion procedure. “Reducing abortion rates is a key task that we are working on,” Murashko told a meeting of lawmakers. According to Health Ministry data, the number of abortions in Russia decreased by 3.9% (16,213 cases) from 2021 to 2022. Despite this, the government faces mounting pressure from the Russian Orthodox Church lobby, which wants to edge the country toward a complete abortion ban in its quest to defend “traditional Christian values,” according to insider information obtained by the independent Vyorstka news outlet. Though medication abortion is considered the safest method of terminating a pregnancy, the procedure is only available in privately run clinics in most Russian regions — making the initiatives proposed by Murashko largely contradictory. “I think they want to see the public’s reaction and opinion on this,” said reproductive rights advocate Irina Faynman. She said that the Health Ministry could push for legislation on stricter controls over abortion-inducing drugs, a move that would not introduce any significant limitations but would nevertheless placate religious conservatives. “It is very important right now for those who are advocating for the freedom of choice…to express their opinion.”

An annual procession along the rivers and canals of St. Petersburg in support of the nationwide collection of signatures to ban abortion, organized by the anti-abortion Warriors of Life movement. Igor Nikitin / Kommersant

Under current Russian law, women in Russia can get an abortion on request up to the 12th week of pregnancy. In some exceptional cases specified in the law, including rape, death of the husband during pregnancy and imprisonment, an abortion may be obtained up to the 22nd week. “De facto, when the system in the Russian Federation is compared to any other, it is still progressive, radical and very good overall,” said Marianna Muravyeva, a professor of Russian law at the University of Helsinki. But in practice, women who want to get an abortion already face an array of obstacles, according to reproductive rights activists from several Russian regions who spoke with The Moscow Times. In 2011, giving in to pressure from the Russian Orthodox Church, Russian lawmakers passed a law introducing a mandatory waiting period between the initial request for abortion and the procedure itself — a practice commonly referred to as “the week of silence.” “It is a legal delay of the procedure, [introduced] with a hope that a woman will think it through and decide against having an abortion,” Muravyeva told The Moscow Times. During this “week of silence,” women are encouraged to undergo pre-abortion counseling. Oftentimes, this counseling is provided not by a professionally trained psychiatrist, but by an individual who underwent government-sanctioned training. The official training manual seen by The Moscow Times advises counselors to structure conversations in a way that would discourage the woman from getting an abortion. The manual also labels women who refuse to discuss their psycho-emotional health with the counselor, or say that they have made the final decision about the procedure, as “aggressive.” “Not many women know that they can refuse counseling and that it is not compulsory,” reproductive rights advocate Faynman told The Moscow Times. But even some gynecologists employed at state clinics openly attempt to dissuade women from having an abortion, often using pseudoscientific arguments such as that abortion could lead to infertility or have a severe, irreversible impact on a woman's health, activists say.

Feminist and leftist activists staging a picket in St. Petersburg in defense of abortion rights. Alexander Chizhenok / Kommersant