Russia’s Primorye Region Outlaws ‘Coercion’ Into Abortion

Lawmakers in Russia’s Far East Primorye region on Wednesday passed a law outlawing the act of “coercing” women into having an abortion, a move that comes as federal lawmakers debate a bill to ban the so-called “childfree movement.”

The new law defines “coercion” into abortion as actions such as persuasion, bribery, deceit, blackmail or workplace pressure that compel women to terminate a pregnancy. It imposes administrative fines on public sector workers and institutions ranging from 5,000 to 100,000 rubles ($54 to nearly $1,100).

Doctors who inform a woman about medical conditions that would require her to have an abortion would not face criminal liability under the law.