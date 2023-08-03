Russia’s Mordovia Becomes First Region to Outlaw ‘Coercion’ Into Abortion

Updated to reflect that the final version of the legislation does not introduce fines for abortion “propaganda,” as was previously reported.

Russia's republic of Mordovia has become the country’s first region to outlaw the act of “coercing” women into undergoing abortion, independent media reported.

The regional-level law passed Thursday potentially sets the stage for similar laws across the country.

According to information cited by the Mediazona news website, the misdemeanor crime of "coercion" into abortion encompasses actions that involve compelling women to undergo abortions “through persuasion, offers, bribery, deceit, or by imposing other demands.”

The law, according to Mediazona, will not affect medics required to inform certain patients of the health risks they face if they become pregnant.

“The whole world is experiencing a demographic decline right now … Russia opened this Pandora’s box with Lenin’s 1920 decree legalizing abortion,” the state-run news outlet Rossiyskaya Gazeta cited Natalya Moskvitina, the law’s author and head of the Women for Life foundation, as saying.