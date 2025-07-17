‘Give Me a Choice’: Activists Urge Russian Doctors to Defend Women’s Right to Abortion

Activists are appealing to Russian doctors to protect abortion rights for women as authorities across Russia continue to clamp down on access to the procedure.

“Don’t take part in propaganda. Don’t forget that abortion is still legal in Russia. Don’t delay the process. Help women carry out their choice,” Feminist Anti-War Resistance, a group founded in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, urged medical professionals in the digital campaign, called Give Me a Choice.

“If your superiors pressure you to talk women out of it, if you’re afraid of inspections — you can always quietly sabotage these practices from within,” the group added, contrasting their message with a nationwide summer anti-abortion campaign called Give Me Life.