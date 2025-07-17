‘Give Me a Choice’: Activists Urge Russian Doctors to Defend Women’s Right to Abortion

Activists are appealing to Russian doctors to protect abortion rights for women as authorities across Russia continue to clamp down on access to the procedure.
“Don’t take part in propaganda. Don’t forget that abortion is still legal in Russia. Don’t delay the process. Help women carry out their choice,” Feminist Anti-War Resistance, a group founded in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, urged medical professionals in the digital campaign, called Give Me a Choice.
“If your superiors pressure you to talk women out of it, if you’re afraid of inspections — you can always quietly sabotage these practices from within,” the group added, contrasting their message with a nationwide summer anti-abortion campaign called Give Me Life.
Russia formally permits abortion on request up to the 12th week of pregnancy, but debates over a potential ban have intensified in recent years amid a deepening demographic crisis and the Kremlin's promotion of “traditional family values.”
While officials maintain that the procedure will remain covered by the country’s mandatory health insurance program, some regional clinics have stopped offering abortions amid mounting pressure from pro-life activists, local authorities and the Russian Orthodox Church.
At least 20 Russian regions, including Kursk, Vologda and Omsk, have passed regional laws outlawing any form of encouragement or persuasion to terminate a pregnancy.
Russian legislation defines “encouragement to have an abortion” as any attempt to pressure a pregnant woman into terminating her pregnancy through “persuasion, offers, bribery, or deception.”
Fines for “encouragement to have an abortion” vary from up to 5,000 ($63) rubles for individuals to up to 500,000 ($6,389) for legal entities.
Russian lawmakers in December 2023 rejected a bill that would have banned abortions in private clinics nationwide after President Vladimir Putin warned against passing strict legal measures.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.