Trump Calls Putin-Witkoff Talks 'Highly Productive' But Sanctions Still Due

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for talks with President Vladimir Putin, just two days before U.S. President Donald Trump’s deadline for the Kremlin to end the war against Ukraine or face a fresh round of sanctions is set to expire. The Kremlin published a video of Putin and Witkoff shaking hands. After the meeting, which lasted around three hours, foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov described the discussion as “useful” and “constructive.” “We conveyed certain signals regarding the issue of Ukraine, and corresponding signals were received from President Trump as well,” Ushakov, a former ambassador to the U.S., told reporters. Trump said on his Truth Social platform that “great progress was made” during the meeting — but minutes later a senior U.S. official said that “secondary sanctions" were still expected to be implemented on Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said later on Wednesday that he had spoken by phone with Trump after Witkoff visited Moscow. “European leaders were on the call, and I am grateful to each of them for their support,” he added on social media, without saying which leaders took part in the call. Witkoff was met by Kremlin special representative Kirill Dmitriev after landing in Moscow, with photos and videos published by state media showing the two men walking together at Moscow’s Zaryadye Park, surrounded by aides and bodyguards.

BREAKING: Vladimir Putin met with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin on Wednesday.



Read more: https://t.co/j1zaTOkB8T pic.twitter.com/3nDfmZt6iE — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 6, 2025

Witkoff, who officially serves as Special Envoy to the Middle East, has traveled to Russia several times since Trump took office in January. The envoy last visited the country in April, when he met with Putin to discuss the possibility of renewing direct peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. His latest trip to Russia comes after Trump gave Moscow until Friday to halt its ongoing war or face new sanctions and what he called “secondary tariffs” targeting its key trade partners, including China and India, which are now the top buyers of Russian oil. “Putin will stop killing people if you get energy down another $10 a barrel. He’s going to have no choice, because his economy stinks,” Trump said in an interview with CBS that aired on Tuesday. When asked earlier what Witkoff’s message would be to Moscow, and if there was anything Russia could do to avoid new sanctions, Trump told reporters: “Yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed.” But even as he threatens tougher sanctions on Russia, Trump has also suggested that the impact may be limited, having said over the weekend that Moscow has proven to be “pretty good at avoiding sanctions.” “They’re wily characters,” he said of the Russians.