Kremlin Applauds U.S. Position in UN Resolution on Ukraine Invasion

The Kremlin on Tuesday praised what it called Washington’s “balanced position” on the war in Ukraine after the United States aligned twice with Russia in UN votes marking the full-scale invasion’s third anniversary.
In a major policy shift, the U.S. opposed a European-backed resolution at the UN General Assembly on Monday that strongly criticized Russia over the war and reaffirmed Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
That measure received 93 votes in favor, 18 against — including from the U.S., Russia, Belarus, North Korea and Sudan — and 65 abstentions.
“The U.S. is taking a much more balanced position, which is really helping efforts aimed at resolving the conflict over Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
“We certainly welcome this. We believe that such a balanced position indicates a real desire to contribute to a settlement,” he added.
The U.S. had originally drafted a resolution amid growing tensions between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
However, after Ukraine’s European allies pushed to amend the text to explicitly state that Russia had carried out a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” the U.S. ultimately abstained from voting on its own resolution.
However, the U.S. later submitted its original, unaltered text to the UN Security Council, where it passed with 10 votes in favor and five abstentions from France, Britain, Denmark, Greece and Slovenia.
Peskov on Tuesday contrasted Washington’s stance with that of the EU, which he said “does not signal balance yet.”
“But perhaps, following the Europeans’ contacts with the Americans, Europe will gravitate toward greater balance,” he said.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.