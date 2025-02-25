Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Applauds U.S. Position in UN Resolution on Ukraine Invasion

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Sergei Savostianov / TASS

The Kremlin on Tuesday praised what it called Washington’s “balanced position” on the war in Ukraine after the United States aligned twice with Russia in UN votes marking the full-scale invasion’s third anniversary.

In a major policy shift, the U.S. opposed a European-backed resolution at the UN General Assembly on Monday that strongly criticized Russia over the war and reaffirmed Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

That measure received 93 votes in favor, 18 against — including from the U.S., Russia, Belarus, North Korea and Sudan — and 65 abstentions.

“The U.S. is taking a much more balanced position, which is really helping efforts aimed at resolving the conflict over Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

“We certainly welcome this. We believe that such a balanced position indicates a real desire to contribute to a settlement,” he added.

The U.S. had originally drafted a resolution amid growing tensions between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

However, after Ukraine’s European allies pushed to amend the text to explicitly state that Russia had carried out a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” the U.S. ultimately abstained from voting on its own resolution.

However, the U.S. later submitted its original, unaltered text to the UN Security Council, where it passed with 10 votes in favor and five abstentions from France, Britain, Denmark, Greece and Slovenia.

Peskov on Tuesday contrasted Washington’s stance with that of the EU, which he said “does not signal balance yet.”

“But perhaps, following the Europeans’ contacts with the Americans, Europe will gravitate toward greater balance,” he said.

Read more about: United Nations , Ukraine war , United States

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Kremlin Condemns Calls for Kyiv To Use U.S. Arms in Russia

House Speaker Mike Johnson said it was "not a good policy" that U.S. weapons donated to Ukraine should not be used on Russian territory.
2 Min read

U.S. Accuses Russia of Using Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

Washington also announced sweeping sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's military and industrial capabilities.
3 Min read

U.S. Citizen Killed in Moscow-Held Donetsk – Russian Media

Russell Bentley, 64, was known to have fought with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and had been given Russian nationality.
1 Min read

UN Demands Russia Withdraw From Ukraine

The resolution rejects any Russian claims to the parts of the country it occupies.
3 Min read