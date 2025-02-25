Kremlin Applauds U.S. Position in UN Resolution on Ukraine Invasion

The Kremlin on Tuesday praised what it called Washington’s “balanced position” on the war in Ukraine after the United States aligned twice with Russia in UN votes marking the full-scale invasion’s third anniversary.

In a major policy shift, the U.S. opposed a European-backed resolution at the UN General Assembly on Monday that strongly criticized Russia over the war and reaffirmed Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

That measure received 93 votes in favor, 18 against — including from the U.S., Russia, Belarus, North Korea and Sudan — and 65 abstentions.

“The U.S. is taking a much more balanced position, which is really helping efforts aimed at resolving the conflict over Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

“We certainly welcome this. We believe that such a balanced position indicates a real desire to contribute to a settlement,” he added.