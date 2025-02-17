Saudi Arabia to Host U.S.-Russia Talks on Tuesday, Kremlin Confirms

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian and U.S. officials will meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and possible solutions for ending the war in Ukraine.

“At Putin’s request, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov are flying to Riyadh today,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a press briefing on Monday. “They will meet with their American counterparts to discuss, first and foremost, restoring the full scope of U.S.-Russia relations.”

Peskov said that the talks would also focus on preparations for “potential negotiations” on ending the war in Ukraine, as well as arranging a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump sometime in the future.

Over the weekend, Lavrov spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was set to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Monday after a stopover in Israel, Axios reported.

Rubio is expected to be joined by White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who told Fox News on Sunday that he was traveling to Saudi Arabia later that night.

Axios, citing two anonymous sources, reported that the delegations will also prepare for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.