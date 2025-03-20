U.S.-Russia Talks Scheduled for Monday in Saudi Arabia, Putin Aide Says

U.S.-Russia negotiations on the war in Ukraine will continue Monday in Saudi Arabia, with a Russian delegation led by a senior intelligence officer and a former diplomat who were both involved in the 2014 Ukraine crisis, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Thursday.

The upcoming talks in Riyadh will focus on ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea, Ushakov said, confirming that he had spoken by phone with U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

The White House said Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to hold “technical negotiations” on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea after Putin agreed to a 30-day pause in attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

“From the Russian side, the [negotiations] will be attended by Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council committee on international affairs, and Sergei Beseda, adviser to the head of the FSB security service,” Ushakov said in comments published by the Kremlin.