Trump Says Sending U.S. Treasury Chief to Ukraine

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will be visiting Ukraine to meet the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump said in a social media post Tuesday.

War between Russia and Ukraine "must and will end soon," Trump said in a Truth Social post, adding that there has been "too much death and destruction."

But he did not specify when Bessent's trip would take place, or for how long. The Treasury Department did not respond to queries on the matter.

Trump has pushed for an end to the nearly three-year war, but he has also emphasized reaping a return on investment with U.S. aid to Ukraine in an earlier interview with broadcaster Fox News.