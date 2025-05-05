Trump Eyes Erdogan's Help to End Ukraine War

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he wanted to work with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, after the two leaders spoke by telephone.

Trump added on his Truth Social network that Erdogan had also invited him to visit Turkey and that the Turkish leader would be meeting him in Washington.

"I look forward to working with President Erdogan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!" Trump posted.

Trump, who promised to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours of starting his second term in January, has been pushing Kyiv and Moscow to reach a ceasefire deal.

NATO member Turkey has sought to maintain good relations with both of its Black Sea neighbors since the Russian invasion and has twice hosted talks aimed at ending the war.

The two leaders also discussed "all things Syria, Gaza and more" in what Trump called a "very good and productive telephone conversation" with Erdogan.