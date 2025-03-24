Russia and U.S. Begin Ceasefire Talks in Saudi Arabia

Russian and U.S. officials began talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday over a partial ceasefire in the Ukraine war, a day after American and Ukrainian delegates held separate discussions.

U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing for a swift end to the war and hopes the talks in Riyadh could help lay the groundwork for a peace breakthrough.

Both sides of the conflict have put forward different proposals for temporary ceasefires, but cross-border attacks have continued unabated.

Originally planned as simultaneous meetings to allow for shuttle diplomacy — where U.S. negotiators would move between the delegations — the discussions are now taking place sequentially.

Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported that U.S.-Russia talks had begun at around 07:30 GMT.