Trump’s Ceasefire Push Not a ‘Betrayal’ of Ukraine, Hegseth Says

BRUSSELS — U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday rejected claims that Washington is abandoning Ukraine, insisting the United States remains Kyiv’s largest financial backer even as it rapidly pushes for a negotiated settlement to the war.

“It is certainly not a betrayal,” Hegseth said after meeting with U.S. allies. “No country, as President Trump has pointed out, has made a greater commitment to Ukraine than the United States — $300 billion invested in stabilizing the front lines after Russia’s aggression.”

Hegseth underscored what he described as a growing U.S. focus on ending the war through diplomacy. “There’s no betrayal — there’s a recognition that the whole world, including the United States, is interested in peace. Negotiated peace. As President Trump has said: stopping the killing,” he said.

The defense secretary’s comments came just hours after Donald Trump said that he held a “lengthy and highly productive phone call” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that the two agreed to begin ceasefire negotiations for the war in Ukraine.

However, Trump’s direct engagement with Putin has raised concerns that Kyiv may be sidelined in discussions about its own future. And the U.S. president has suggested that Ukraine is unlikely to reclaim all of its lost territory or achieve NATO membership as part of any potential settlement.

“I’m just here to try and get peace,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. “I don’t care so much about anything other than I want to stop having millions of people killed.”