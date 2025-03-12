U.S. ‘Strongly Urges’ Russia to Accept Ukraine Ceasefire Proposal

The United States is urging Russia to accept its proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday, adding that Washington would initiate contacts with Moscow later in the day to gauge its response.

“We eagerly await the Russian response and urge them strongly to consider ending all hostilities,” Rubio told reporters during a stopover in Ireland.

Ukrainian officials endorsed the month-long truce — on the condition that Russia also agrees — after talks with Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration in January that he would not accept a “temporary ceasefire” and would continue pursuing Moscow’s stated interests in Ukraine.

Likewise, in June, Putin demanded Ukraine withdraw from four partially occupied regions and abandon its bid for NATO membership aspirations. He also called on the West to lift sanctions.