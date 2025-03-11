Trump Envoy Witkoff Plans Second Meeting With Putin – Reports

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week for the second time in two months, several Western media outlets reported.

Witkoff’s trip is allegedly timed to coincide with U.S.-Ukrainian talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

Axios reported that the envoy plans to travel to Moscow on Thursday after the Jeddah meetings, though the visit could be subject to change depending on circumstances, including Putin’s schedule.

None of the new outlets reporting on Witkoff’s alleged trip to Moscow specified what the purpose of the visit would be.