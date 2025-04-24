Trump Says He May Meet Putin ‘Shortly After’ Middle East Trip in May

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he could meet with Russia’s Vladimir Putin shortly after his upcoming trip to the Middle East in May.

The White House announced this week that Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates between May 13 and 16. The Kremlin has previously said Putin does not plan to meet the American president during the Saudi Arabia visit.

Asked by reporters whether he might meet the Russian leader in the Middle East on May 13, Trump replied: “It’s possible, but most likely not. I think we’ll meet with him shortly thereafter.”

Trump did not specify when or where a potential summit might take place.

When asked whether he plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky in Rome, where a funeral for Pope Francis will be held on Saturday, the U.S. president said: “I don’t know.” Both Trump and Zelensky have said they will attend the service this weekend.