No Putin-Trump Meeting Planned in Saudi Arabia, Kremlin Says

The Kremlin said Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin has no plans to travel to Saudi Arabia, where U.S. President Donald Trump will be visiting in the coming weeks, and dismissed speculation the two leaders would meet there.

Trump and Putin have held at least two phone calls since February but have not met in person, while top officials from both countries have held talks in Saudi Arabia. On Monday, Trump said that he might visit the Gulf state as early as next month.

"These are purely the plans of the U.S. head of state, and are in no way related to Putin," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Putin, so far, has no plans like that," Peskov added, saying that there was no concrete date or place for a "possible meeting" between the Kremlin leader and Trump.