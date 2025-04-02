No Putin-Trump Meeting Planned in Saudi Arabia, Kremlin Says

The Kremlin said Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin has no plans to travel to Saudi Arabia, where U.S. President Donald Trump will be visiting in the coming weeks, and dismissed speculation the two leaders would meet there.
Trump and Putin have held at least two phone calls since February but have not met in person, while top officials from both countries have held talks in Saudi Arabia. On Monday, Trump said that he might visit the Gulf state as early as next month.
"These are purely the plans of the U.S. head of state, and are in no way related to Putin," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.
"Putin, so far, has no plans like that," Peskov added, saying that there was no concrete date or place for a "possible meeting" between the Kremlin leader and Trump.
Trump has sought warmer relations with Russia since taking office in January and has repeatedly said that he hopes to have an in-person meeting with Putin soon.
However, the U.S. president suggested in recent days that he is growing impatient with Russia's apparent refusal to accept a U.S.-proposed ceasefire in Ukraine.
Last month, the U.S. held separate talks with Ukrainian and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia, announcing that both had agreed to halt strikes on energy infrastructure.
Since then, Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of violating the agreement with deliberate attacks on energy facilities.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.