Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Denies Reports of Putin-Trump Phone Call Over Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency

The Kremlin on Monday denied reports that President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke over the phone last week about the war in Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported earlier that Trump, in a call made on Thursday, warned Putin against escalating the conflict and reminded the Kremlin leader of “Washington’s sizeable military presence in Europe.”

According to several sources familiar with the phone call, Trump voiced an interest in follow-up conversations to discuss “the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon.”

But the Kremlin said Monday that “no conversation happened.” 

“This is completely untrue. This is pure fiction, this is simply false information,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday when asked to comment on the report.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said it was not told in advance about the reported call between Trump and Putin.

Trump, who secured a historic second term in the White House last week, has pledged to end the war in Ukraine before taking the oath of office in January.

His criticism of outgoing President Joe Biden’s support for Ukraine has raised concerns in Kyiv that Washington might suspend arms deliveries, potentially weakening Ukraine’s defense against invading Russian forces.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that advisers to Trump have put forward several proposals that would effectively freeze the war, solidifying Moscow’s territorial gains in Ukraine.

Read more about: Trump , Putin , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Trump Told Putin Not to Escalate Ukraine War in Post-Election Call – Washington Post

The call marks the two men's first phone conversation following Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.
2 Min read

What Trump Has Said About Ukraine Over the Years

Trump’s statements show a surprising consistency in praising Vladimir Putin and claiming he could end the war in Ukraine.
6 Min read

Kremlin Officials Hope Trump Will Hand Putin an Advantage in Ukraine – and Europe

Senior officials in the Kremlin, the Russian government and the Foreign Ministry are expressing cautious optimism about Trump’s victory in private.
5 Min read

Ukraine Denies Losing Dnipro Bridgehead as Moscow Touts Successes

Putin meanwhile mocked what he called Kyiv's "flight" from the frontline town of Avdiivka.
2 Min read