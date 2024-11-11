Kremlin Denies Reports of Putin-Trump Phone Call Over Ukraine

The Kremlin on Monday denied reports that President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke over the phone last week about the war in Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported earlier that Trump, in a call made on Thursday, warned Putin against escalating the conflict and reminded the Kremlin leader of “Washington’s sizeable military presence in Europe.”

According to several sources familiar with the phone call, Trump voiced an interest in follow-up conversations to discuss “the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon.”

But the Kremlin said Monday that “no conversation happened.”

“This is completely untrue. This is pure fiction, this is simply false information,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday when asked to comment on the report.